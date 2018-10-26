News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Rolling Stones Release Live 'You Got Me Rocking' Video (Week in Review)

.
Rolling Stones

Rolling Stones Release Live 'You Got Me Rocking' Video was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming video of a 1994 performance of "You Got Me Rocking", as a preview to the November 16 release of the live package, "Voodoo Lounge Uncut."

The tune was the second single from "Voodoo Lounge", which topped the charts in several countries while peaking at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of 2 million copies in the country.

"You Got Me Rocking" was filmed during a November 1994 concert at Miami's Joe Robbie Stadium that was originally broadcast as a pay-per-view event before being issued as "Voodoo Lounge Live" on VHS video the following year and on DVD in 1998.

The restored, remixed and remastered film contains ten previously unreleased performances from the event, including guest appearances by Sheryl Crow, Robert Cray and Bo Diddley, as well as the first performance of "Sweet Virginia" since 1973.

"Voodoo Lounge Uncut" adds five songs filmed Giants Stadium in New Jersey that were offered for sale during the tour on a VHS video called "Live Voodoo Lounge." Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Rolling Stones News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Rolling Stones Release Live 'You Got Me Rocking' Video

Rolling Stones Stream Song From Voodoo Lounge Uncut

Rolling Stones Announce 50th Anniversary Beggars Banquet

Rolling Stones To Unleash Voodoo Lounge Uncut

Rolling Stones Classic Hit Driven Back To The Charts

Mick Jagger Previews New Rolling Stones Music

Rolling Stones Reissuing 'Sympathy For The Devil' Documentary

Steven Tyler and Nuno Bettencourt Rock Rolling Stones Classic

Rolling Stones Bring In Almost $238 Million With No Filter Tour

Rolling Stones Curate Confessin The Blues Compilation

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report- Iron Maiden Singer Slams Rock Hall- William Shatner And Iggy Pop Rock Christmas Classic- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Greta Van Fleet Star Believes Rock Is An Endangered Species- Ace Frehley's Conditions For Taking Part In KISS Farewell Tour- Rush's 2112 Receive Polaris Music's Heritage Prize- more

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Extent Of Injury Following Surgery- Surviving Original Static-X Lineup Reunite For Album and Tour- Slipknot Announce Live Dates For Next Summer- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Slams Rock Hall

William Shatner And Iggy Pop Rock Christmas Classic

Pink Floyd Share Rare 1967 Recording Session Footage

Metallica Release Live 'Nothing Else Matters' Video

Queen Stream Final Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Trailer

Sammy Hagar Recaps High Tide Beach Party

Steve Hackett Announces New Album 'At The Edge Of Light'

Fish Releases 'Man With A Stick' Lyric Video

Singled Out: Earl and the Agitators (Foghat)

Greta Van Fleet Star Believes Rock Is An Endangered Species

Ace Frehley's Conditions For Taking Part In KISS Farewell Tour

Rush's 2112 Receive Polaris Music's Heritage Prize

Tool Reveal 2019 Summer Tour Plans

Austin Carlile Was Tearing Holes In His Spine With Of Mice & Men

Slipknot Star Joey Jordison Working On Autobiography

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.