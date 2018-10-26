Rolling Stones Release Live 'You Got Me Rocking' Video

The tune was the second single from "Voodoo Lounge", which topped the charts in several countries while peaking at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of 2 million copies in the country.

"You Got Me Rocking" was filmed during a November 1994 concert at Miami's Joe Robbie Stadium that was originally broadcast as a pay-per-view event before being issued as "Voodoo Lounge Live" on VHS video the following year and on DVD in 1998.

The restored, remixed and remastered film contains ten previously unreleased performances from the event, including guest appearances by Sheryl Crow, Robert Cray and Bo Diddley, as well as the first performance of "Sweet Virginia" since 1973.

"Voodoo Lounge Uncut" adds five songs filmed Giants Stadium in New Jersey that were offered for sale during the tour on a VHS video called "Live Voodoo Lounge." Watch the video - here.