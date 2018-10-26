Fleetwood Mac Map Out Spring Tour Dates

The band will perform shows in Berlin, Germany, Dublin, Ireland and London, UK in early June (see dates below) with their newly-revamped lineup featuring Mike Campbell of Tom Petty's band and Neil Finn of Crowded House/Split Enz fame in place of longtime guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, following his firing earlier this year.

"We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family," says the band. "With Mike and Neil, we'll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we'll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs. Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour."

Tickets for the three concerts will go on sale starting on Friday, October 26 at 9am local time. See the dates - here.