Heart Release Live 'Lost Angel' Video

The song, which first appeared on the Seattle band's thirteenth album, 2004's "Jupiter Darling", is the first preview of the set, which captures their appearance on the VH1 series "Decades Rock Live!"

The event saw the classic rock veterans joined by a host of guests, including Alice In Chains, Duff McKagan, Dave Navarro of Jane's Addiction, Carrie Underwood, Gretchen Wilson and Rufus Wainwright.

Each guest artist had the chance to perform two or three tracks together with the band, as they delivered a set of classic rock songs from their catalog alongside a pair of Led Zeppelin tunes and a jam on some Alice In Chains tracks with McKagan and their fellow Seattle rockers.

"Heart: Live In Atlantic City" will be released in multiple formats, including LP, CD, DVD, BluRay and Digital Download. Watch the video - here.