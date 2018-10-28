|
Motley Crue Making Progress On New Music (Week in Review)
.
Motley Crue Making Progress On New Music was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Motley Crue singer Vince Neil is sharing an update from the recording studio on the band's progress with a series of new tunes set for inclusion on the soundtrack to the upcoming film version of their 2001 memoir, "The Dirt: Confessions Of The World's Most Notorious Rock Band." Neil tweeted news that he was working with producer Bob Rock in Nashville, TN on October 22, writing: "Me and Bob Rock finished 2 songs today! Great recording with him again." Currently in production ahead of its release via Netflix, the group's biopic is directed by Jeff Tremaine and features Daniel Webber as Neil, Douglas Booth as bassist Nikki Sixx, rapper Machine Gun Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee, and Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars. Read more - here.
