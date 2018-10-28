Slipknot Announce Live Dates For Next Summer

The band announced that they will be playing a series of tour dates next summer that will include appearances at a number of leading European music festivals including Download, Rock Am Ring/Rock Im Park, Graspop and more.

Far closer to home, the band also announced that they will be making their very first appearance at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday, August 10th. "I'm gonna drive from my house directly to the stage just like I do when I come to the fair," M. Shawn Crahan told Des Moines Register. "It makes no sense why we haven't played here. This long into (Slipknot)? It's fabulous." See the Euro dates - here.