Slipknot Announce Live Dates For Next Summer (Week in Review)
Slipknot Announce Live Dates For Next Summer was a top story on Wednesday: Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor recently revealed in an interview that the band would be hitting the road next year for some tour dates and he has now made good on his word. The band announced that they will be playing a series of tour dates next summer that will include appearances at a number of leading European music festivals including Download, Rock Am Ring/Rock Im Park, Graspop and more. Far closer to home, the band also announced that they will be making their very first appearance at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday, August 10th. "I'm gonna drive from my house directly to the stage just like I do when I come to the fair," M. Shawn Crahan told Des Moines Register. "It makes no sense why we haven't played here. This long into (Slipknot)? It's fabulous." See the Euro dates - here.
