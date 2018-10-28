Ace told VintageRock.com, "Getting involved with Kiss on the road would take precedence over what I'm doing with my band. But the only way I would seriously consider it is if I took back my make-up and costume and my character - which I designed.

"Tommy Thayer is not a bad guitar player, but he basically just mimics everything I wrote, and tries to imitate my persona. He's been doing it for 15 years. But the reality is I'm the original guy. And nobody can really copy the way I play guitar.

He explained elsewhere in the interview that he owns the rights to his make-up and costume but licenses it to KISS. He said, "My attorney told me that I licensed it to them. That's all I can say. They may deny it, but he told me, 'You didn't sell it to them.' But what are the ins and outs of the licensing deal, I'm not 100% sure of. I think I licensed it to them for perpetuity...

"There are all these legal terms that I'm not always so familiar with, or understand the complete meaning. But I definitely didn't sell it to them. Peter sold his make-up to Paul and Gene, but I didn't." - here.