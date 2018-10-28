News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Bring Me The Horizon Reveal New Song's Limp Bizkit Connection (Week in Review)

.
Bring Me The Horizon

Bring Me The Horizon Reveal New Song's Limp Bizkit Connection was a top story on Thursday: Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes revealed that their new song "Wonderful Life," came out of songwriting sessions that he and Jordan Fish did for Limp Bizkit.

Sykes and Fish were hired to help write music for Limp Bizkit's yet to surface new album last year with Fred Durst but Oli told BBC Radio 1's 'Rock Show with Daniel P. Carter' that the sessions were not very productive as far as creating new music for the rap-metal band but did result in their new single.

He explained, "Last year, me and Jordan went and worked with Fred Durst on a Limp Bizkit album. It just didn't work out to be honest. He just didn't show up most of the time. Lovely guy, but I don't think he was ready to make an album. I think he was pushed into it a bit, like, his managers and people said 'these are the guys you want to work with.' So we gave him all these ideas and I mean it was just bad from day one to be honest."

He then revealed that "Wonderful Life," was born during those sessions. "It's one of them things, looking back, where it wasn't meant to be. One good thing came out of it: me and Jordan wrote this riff and I one day decided the tempo and key matched almost perfectly with the song. So we de-Bizkit'd it a bit, and it ended up sounding pretty sick." - here.

More Bring Me The Horizon News

