Rush's 2112 Receive Polaris Music's Heritage Prize (Week in Review)

Rush's 2112 Receive Polaris Music's Heritage Prize was a top story on Thursday: Rush's landmark "2112" 1976 concept album has been selected as one of the records to receive Heritage Prize designation from The Polaris Music Prize, which recognizes Canadian music.

"Our Heritage Prize jurors listened to dozens of classic Canadian albums and tried to imagine which ones would have made it onto a short list in the four pre-Polaris eras," said Mary Dickie, the Heritage Prize jury foreperson.

"They weighed innovation, musicianship, lasting influence and general brilliance and came up with this list of outstanding albums that reflect the remarkable diversity and genius of Canadian musicians. Thanks to all the winners for your timeless work." See this year's full list of winners - here.

