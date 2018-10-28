News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Slipknot Star Joey Jordison Working On Autobiography (Week in Review)

Sinsaenum

Slipknot Star Joey Jordison Working On Autobiography was a top story on Thursday: Former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison has revealed that he has begun work on his autobiography but warns that it may take a while before fans can get their hands on it.

He told the Impact Metal Channel, "I've had a couple of offers from book companies but I've been so busy with new music projects and recording and touring that I haven't really got down to it.

"I can't do it on the road because everything else takes all my time. But as far as the book is concerned, I already started it, to be completely honest, and it will just take some time to make sure it's absolutely detailed because I can't complete it without completing the Sinsaenum tour." - here.

More Sinsaenum News

