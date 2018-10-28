|
Tool Reveal 2019 Summer Tour Plans (Week in Review)
Tool Reveal 2019 Summer Tour Plans was a top story on Thursday: Tool are hard at working on their long awaited new album but that hasn't stopped them from touring and this week they revealed plans to launch a European tour next summer. The trek will include the group's headline performance at next summer's Download Festival and other leading events in Europe including Rock AM Ring, Rock IM Park, 'Impact Festival' and more, along with headline dates. There is a chance that fans will have the following to 2006's "10,000 Days" by then with Maynard James Keenan tweeting last month, "Update. Scratch vox tracked a while ago. Adam Jones deep in guitars now. Final vox after. Step back. Adjust. Mix. Adjust. Re-adjust. Master. Adjust. Re-adjust. Long way to go but much closer. #Tool #2019." See the tour dates - here.
