Tool Reveal 2019 Summer Tour Plans

The trek will include the group's headline performance at next summer's Download Festival and other leading events in Europe including Rock AM Ring, Rock IM Park, 'Impact Festival' and more, along with headline dates.

There is a chance that fans will have the following to 2006's "10,000 Days" by then with Maynard James Keenan tweeting last month, "Update. Scratch vox tracked a while ago. Adam Jones deep in guitars now. Final vox after. Step back. Adjust. Mix. Adjust. Re-adjust. Master. Adjust. Re-adjust. Long way to go but much closer. #Tool #2019." See the tour dates - here.