Fish Releases 'Man With A Stick' Lyric Video (Week in Review)

.
Fish

Fish Releases 'Man With A Stick' Lyric Video was a top story on Friday: Former Marillion frontman Fish has released his debut lyric video for his track called "Man With A Stick." The song comes from his forthcoming album "Weltschmerz" and most recent EP "A Parlay With Angels".

Fish had the following to say about the song and video (which can be streamed here), "It's been so exciting to witness the huge response that came with making my entire back catalogue available on streaming services this summer.

"Knowing that so many of my fans - old and new - are discovering my work online and listening millions of times in such a short time is fantastic. So, with Weltschmerz being my last and final album, it seems the perfect time to also do things for the first time, which is why I decided to create a lyric video for Man With A Stick." - here.

More Fish News

