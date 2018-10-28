Fish Releases 'Man With A Stick' Lyric Video

Fish had the following to say about the song and video (which can be streamed here), "It's been so exciting to witness the huge response that came with making my entire back catalogue available on streaming services this summer.

"Knowing that so many of my fans - old and new - are discovering my work online and listening millions of times in such a short time is fantastic. So, with Weltschmerz being my last and final album, it seems the perfect time to also do things for the first time, which is why I decided to create a lyric video for Man With A Stick." - here.