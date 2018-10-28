News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Slams Rock Hall (Week in Review)

.
Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Slams Rock Hall was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson slammed the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame over the band's exclusion during his current spoken word tour of Australia.

During an audience Q&A session, the rocker was asked by a fan in Melbourne if he thinks the group should be inducted into the Cleveland-based institution. "Absolutely," Dickinson replied. "I actually think the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame is an utter and complete load of bollocks, to be honest with you. It's run by a bunch of sanctimonious bloody Americans who wouldn't know rock and roll if it hit them in the face. They need to stop taking Prozac and start drinking f-ing beer."

To be eligible for the Rock Hall, an individual artist or band must have released its first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. According to the Hall, factors including an artist's musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.

The iconic metal outfit - who have been eligible since 2005 - have released 16 studio records with worldwide sales totaling more than 100 million copies. Watch the video clip - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Iron Maiden News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Slams Rock Hall

Iron Maiden Announce Remastered Studio Album Reissue Campaign

New Book Examines Iron Maiden Album By Album

Iron Maiden Celebrate Conclusion Of Legacy Of The Beast tour

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Celebrates 60th Birthday On Stage

Iron Maiden Respond To Songwriting Lawsuit

Iron Maiden Release Video For New Tour Leg

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Heading Down Under For Special Tour

Iron Maiden Release New Legacy Of The Beast Tour Video

Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report- Iron Maiden Singer Slams Rock Hall- William Shatner And Iggy Pop Rock Christmas Classic- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Greta Van Fleet Star Believes Rock Is An Endangered Species- Ace Frehley's Conditions For Taking Part In KISS Farewell Tour- Rush's 2112 Receive Polaris Music's Heritage Prize- more

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Extent Of Injury Following Surgery- Surviving Original Static-X Lineup Reunite For Album and Tour- Slipknot Announce Live Dates For Next Summer- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Slams Rock Hall

William Shatner And Iggy Pop Rock Christmas Classic

Pink Floyd Share Rare 1967 Recording Session Footage

Metallica Release Live 'Nothing Else Matters' Video

Queen Stream Final Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Trailer

Sammy Hagar Recaps High Tide Beach Party

Steve Hackett Announces New Album 'At The Edge Of Light'

Fish Releases 'Man With A Stick' Lyric Video

Singled Out: Earl and the Agitators (Foghat)

Greta Van Fleet Star Believes Rock Is An Endangered Species

Ace Frehley's Conditions For Taking Part In KISS Farewell Tour

Rush's 2112 Receive Polaris Music's Heritage Prize

Tool Reveal 2019 Summer Tour Plans

Austin Carlile Was Tearing Holes In His Spine With Of Mice & Men

Slipknot Star Joey Jordison Working On Autobiography

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.