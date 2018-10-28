Metallica Release Live 'Nothing Else Matters' Video

The track was the third single from the group's self-titled record, the band's first to top the US charts on its way to sales of 16 million in the States and more than 30 million worldwide.

More than two decades after its release, the project recently made US chart history by becoming one of only four albums to spend more than 500 weeks on the Billboard 200.

"Metallica" - aka the "Black" album - achieved the rare feat alongside Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side Of The Moon" (937 weeks), Bob Marley and The Wailers' 1984 collection "Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley And The Wailers" (539 weeks) and Journey's 1998 "Greatest Hits" package (539 weeks). Watch the video - here.