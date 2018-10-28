|
Sammy Hagar Recaps High Tide Beach Party (Week in Review)
.
Sammy Hagar Recaps High Tide Beach Party was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Sammy Hagar is streaming a video recap of his inaugural "High Tide Beach Party & Car Show." The October 6 event on the shores of Huntington Beach, CA saw Hagar co-headline alongside his supergroup The Circle - featuring Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson - and REO Speedwagon, and included special guest appearances by Joe Satriani, Vince Neil, Eddie Money and more. The lineup also featured performances from Reel Big Fish, Roger Clyne And The Peacemakers, Tijuana Dogs, Tre Cool's Dead Mermaids and more. In addition to the concert, the event showcased a collection of luxury, exotic, European, custom, classic, movie and hyper cars, and specially-curated food and drink offerings via a beachside outpost of Sammy's legendary Cabo Wabo Cantina. "Thank you to everyone who came to the first High Tide Beach Party!," says Hagar. "We are excited to bring you an even bigger and better party with more bands next year as a two day event on Saturday, October 5 and Sunday, October 6, 2019." Watch the video - here.
The lineup also featured performances from Reel Big Fish, Roger Clyne And The Peacemakers, Tijuana Dogs, Tre Cool's Dead Mermaids and more. In addition to the concert, the event showcased a collection of luxury, exotic, European, custom, classic, movie and hyper cars, and specially-curated food and drink offerings via a beachside outpost of Sammy's legendary Cabo Wabo Cantina.
"Thank you to everyone who came to the first High Tide Beach Party!," says Hagar. "We are excited to bring you an even bigger and better party with more bands next year as a two day event on Saturday, October 5 and Sunday, October 6, 2019." Watch the video - here.