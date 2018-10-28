News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Steve Hackett Announces New Album 'At The Edge Of Light' (Week in Review)

.
Steve Hackett

Steve Hackett Announces New Album 'At The Edge Of Light' was a top story on Friday: Genesis icon Steve Hackett has announced that he will be releasing his new album "At The Edge Of Light" on January 25th in various formats including digitally, CD, double LP/CD and a Mediabook CD/DVD that will feature 5.1 surround sound mix and a behind-the-scenes documentary.

Hackett had the following to say about the new studio effort, ""In these dangerous times, deep shadows feel even sharper than usual and we find ourselves standing at the edge of light.

"The contrast between dark and light weaves its way throughout the album in many ways, from the sense of good fighting evil through to the interplay of dark and light opposites magically combining in cultures, including the heartbeat of India and primal tribal rhythms.

"Ultimately, this album embraces the need for all musical forms and cultures to connect and celebrate the wonder of unity in this divided world."" See the tracklisting - here.

More Steve Hackett News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Steve Hackett Announces New Album 'At The Edge Of Light'

Steve Hackett Releases 'El Nino' Live Video

Steve Hackett Reveals His Supergroup Plan

Steve Hackett Release 'Behind The Smoke' Video

Steve Hackett Talks The Night Siren In New Online Video

Steve Hackett To Conclude American Tour With Orchestra Show

Steve Hackett Streams New Song 'In The Skeleton Gallery'

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report- Iron Maiden Singer Slams Rock Hall- William Shatner And Iggy Pop Rock Christmas Classic- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Greta Van Fleet Star Believes Rock Is An Endangered Species- Ace Frehley's Conditions For Taking Part In KISS Farewell Tour- Rush's 2112 Receive Polaris Music's Heritage Prize- more

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Extent Of Injury Following Surgery- Surviving Original Static-X Lineup Reunite For Album and Tour- Slipknot Announce Live Dates For Next Summer- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Slams Rock Hall

William Shatner And Iggy Pop Rock Christmas Classic

Pink Floyd Share Rare 1967 Recording Session Footage

Metallica Release Live 'Nothing Else Matters' Video

Queen Stream Final Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Trailer

Sammy Hagar Recaps High Tide Beach Party

Steve Hackett Announces New Album 'At The Edge Of Light'

Fish Releases 'Man With A Stick' Lyric Video

Singled Out: Earl and the Agitators (Foghat)

Greta Van Fleet Star Believes Rock Is An Endangered Species

Ace Frehley's Conditions For Taking Part In KISS Farewell Tour

Rush's 2112 Receive Polaris Music's Heritage Prize

Tool Reveal 2019 Summer Tour Plans

Austin Carlile Was Tearing Holes In His Spine With Of Mice & Men

Slipknot Star Joey Jordison Working On Autobiography

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.