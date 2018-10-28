News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




William Shatner And Iggy Pop Rock Christmas Classic (Week in Review)

William Shatner

William Shatner And Iggy Pop Rock Christmas Classic was a top story on Friday: William Shatner is most famous as Captain Kirk on Star Trek but he has also made a name for himself with his unique singing style presented in a series of albums.

His latest foray into music is "Shatner Claus: The Christmas Album, which hit stores today (October 26). And to mark the release he has issued a stream of his version of the Christmas classic Silent Night featuring Iggy Pop. Listen here.

The album also features guest appearances from Henry Rollins, Todd Rundgren, Billy Gibbons, Ian Anderson, Rick Wakeman, Brad Paisley, Judy Collins, Mel Collins, Artimus Pyle, Joe Louis Walker, Elliot Easton and Dani Bander, according to Classic Rock. - here.

