William Shatner And Iggy Pop Rock Christmas Classic

His latest foray into music is "Shatner Claus: The Christmas Album, which hit stores today (October 26). And to mark the release he has issued a stream of his version of the Christmas classic Silent Night featuring Iggy Pop. Listen here.

The album also features guest appearances from Henry Rollins, Todd Rundgren, Billy Gibbons, Ian Anderson, Rick Wakeman, Brad Paisley, Judy Collins, Mel Collins, Artimus Pyle, Joe Louis Walker, Elliot Easton and Dani Bander, according to Classic Rock. - here.