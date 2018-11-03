News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




AFI Return With Surprise Song and EP Announcement (Week in Review)

AFI

AFI Return With Surprise Song and EP Announcement was a top story on Monday: AFI surprised fans late last week with the release of a brand new track called "Get Dark". The song will be including on the band's forthcoming EP "The Missing Man."

Frontman Davey Havok had the following to say, "From the initial performance and recording, it had a driving sense of forward movement and penetrating connection.

"The song's themes of deification and deference, self-loathing and vanity, captivation and release, damage and healing, are posed in a subtle invitation to those inherently compelled to accept."

Guitarist Jade Puget, who produced the track, added, "I was aiming for something a little raw for Get Dark. In fact, I used most of the vocal takes from the very first time Davey sang it, as well as some of my guitar parts from when we were writing it.

"The song is built on the sparseness and simplicity of the verse drum groove and guitar riff that opens up into this big anthemic chorus. For the EP, the same idea of a certain rawness was really important to the overall vibe. I feel like it's easy to turn out a slick, polished set of songs, but to walk that fine line between studio creation and live sound can be difficult.

"It's been an intense labor of love and we can't wait for everyone to hear it." Listen to the song - here.

AFI

