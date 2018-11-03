News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Alice Cooper And Cheap Trick Jam Classic Hit (Week in Review)

.
Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper And Cheap Trick Jam Classic Hit was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Alice Cooper was joined by Cheap Trick members Rick and Daxx Neilsen for his 1972 classic, "School's Out", at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford, IL on October 24.

Rick stepped into the lineup of Cooper's guitarists for the song, while Daxx assisted drummer Glen Sobel for the encore of the legendary rocker's show in Cheap Trick's hometown.

Cooper is winding down the final dates of his "A Paranormal Evening" North American tour in support of his latest album, "Paranormal." The trek follows the singer's summer series of shows in Europe with The Hollywood Vampires that included a mix of headline gigs and appearances at festivals in the Czech Republic, France, Belgium and Italy, among others before wrapping up in Rome in early July. Watch the jam - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Alice Cooper News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Alice Cooper And Cheap Trick Jam Classic Hit

Alice Cooper Guitarist Nita Strauss Launching Solo Tour

Rush and Alice Cooper Lead New Rock Hall DVD

Alice Cooper Reveals 'A Paranormal Evening' Trailer

Alice Cooper Streams Classic Song Performance From Paranormal Package

Alice Cooper Reaches New Milestone With Lottery Ticket Honor

Alice Cooper Shares Classic Hit Song Performance

Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal Evening Live Album

Alice Cooper Talks Forming Group With Joe Perry And Johnny Depp

Alice Cooper Says That Johnny Depp Is A Real Guitarist

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling- Metallica Stream Debut Rarity Performance- Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates- Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Slipknot Give Fans Treat With Surprise Video Release For New Song- Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Machine'- KISS Rock Classic Song On The Tonight Show- more

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offered Turned Down By Former Member- Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace- Between The Buried And Me Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling

Metallica Stream Debut Live Performance Video Of 1988 Rarity

Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates To North American Tour

Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song

Rock Royalty Talk Queen In New Book

Dream Theater's New Album Release Plans Revealed

Red Hot Chili Peppers Do Surprise Jam At School

KISS Play Destroyer Classic On Late Night TV

Anthrax To Be More Angry And Extreme With New Album Says Charlie

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins Launch U.S. Tour

The Wombats Announce Limited Edition Record Store Day Release

36 Crazyfists Frontman Brock Lindow Announces Son Of The North Line

He Is Legend Streaming New Song 'White Bat'

Sabaton Release The Lion From The North Lyric Video

Alice In Chains Release 'Rainier Fog' Video

Singled Out: Chip and The Chargeups' Green Day and Poison Mashup

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.