Clutch Frontman Neil Fallon Hospitalized After Collapse (Week in Review)

Clutch

Clutch Frontman Neil Fallon Hospitalized After Collapse was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Clutch cancelled their October 27 show at New York's Irving Plaza at the last minute over a medical issue involving singer Neil Fallon, who was taken to a hospital in Secaucus, NJ after passing out during an afternoon walk a few hours before showtime on the Maryland group's North American tour in support of their new album, "Book Of Bad Decisions."

"Due to an unforeseen medical circumstance, we are sorry to report that we will not be performing tonight at Irving Plaza," announced the group on social media prior to the event. "Sevendust and Tyler Bryant And The Shakedown will still be playing full sets. If you do not wish to attend tonight's performance, refunds will be offered at point of purchase."

"Regarding tonight's cancellation at Irving Plaza. It's me. Again," wrote Fallon in a series of tweets. "In the early afternoon I went for a stroll. I became light headed and dizzy. Next thing I knew I was coming to on my back in a puddle of water with 2 Secaucus policemen and paramedics staring down at me.

"I took a header on the sidewalk. Was taken to the ER. Thankfully, both the EKG and CAT scan came back normal. I was diagnosed with something called 'Near-Syncope,' which, as far as I can tell, is the medical term for 'We have no idea why you passed out, but ya did.'"

According to MedicineNetcom, syncope - or fainting - is caused by a decreased blood flow to the brain brought on by any number of factors including low blood pressure or heart issues, while some patients never receive a diagnosis or know the specific cause.

"Apologies to all the folks who made plans to come to the show but the doc says no," Fallon added. "Believe me, no one is more pissed about this than I. We'll be on tour for quite some time in 2019 and we'll certainly try to get an Irving Plaza date in there.

"One last note, the EMT, Paul, is a huge Clutch fan. It was good to meet you, Paul. You're on the guest list for life. Thank you."

It's the second time in a month that Clutch have faced a medical issue in their camp; a flu bug that hit Fallon caused the band to reschedule three shows on the US east coast which, coincidentally, they are set to play this coming week. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Clutch Frontman Neil Fallon Hospitalized After Collapse

