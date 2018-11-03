Eric Clapton Tops Album Chart With Happy Xmas

Co-produced by Clapton and Simon Climie, the record also enters the Billboard 200 at No. 168 with opening week sales of 6,000 units, of which nearly all of were in traditional album sales.

"Happy Xmas" presents the legendary guitarist's take on a mix of standards - including "White Christmas," "Silent Night" and "Away In A Manger" - and lesser known holiday tunes alongside a new original track, "For Love On Christmas Day."

"Before this became a Christmas album," Clapton explains, "there was an intention of doing a straight, normal studio album...and then it started to morph into the Christmas thing, and I think at that point it started to become a reality; and, for me, I've done something I'm really proud of, that I really believe in." Watch the trailer for the album - here.