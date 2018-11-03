The rocker also joined actors and fellow guests Amber Stevens West and Randall Park on the couch for the program, where he shared a story about skipping classes at Beverly Hills High School to work on his music.

"Um...I did what I had to do to graduate," explained Kravitz. "I was playing a lot of music at the time, and I had about five or six music classes as well. I was in every band, every choir, the marching band. In fact, my history teacher who was so kind to me let me not come to class and gave me a C - she would tell me, 'Get out of here. Go play your guitar'", which drew some applause from the studio audience.

"We're all clapping - it's like, 'I didn't get my education'," joked the singer. "It was a great place to be. I learned a lot. But I already knew what I wanted to do, and I was already being really involved. There were other musicians there, too, like Slash - we went to high school together."

Kravitz just wrapped up a brief series of US dates in support of "Raise Vibration", which recently debuted at No. 43 on the US Billboard 200. Watch the TV performance - here.