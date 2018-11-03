News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Lenny Kravitz's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online (Week in Review)

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz performed his latest "Raise Vibration" single, "Low", on CBS-TV's The Late Late Show with James Corden on October 25, and video of his appearance is streaming online.

The rocker also joined actors and fellow guests Amber Stevens West and Randall Park on the couch for the program, where he shared a story about skipping classes at Beverly Hills High School to work on his music.

"Um...I did what I had to do to graduate," explained Kravitz. "I was playing a lot of music at the time, and I had about five or six music classes as well. I was in every band, every choir, the marching band. In fact, my history teacher who was so kind to me let me not come to class and gave me a C - she would tell me, 'Get out of here. Go play your guitar'", which drew some applause from the studio audience.

"We're all clapping - it's like, 'I didn't get my education'," joked the singer. "It was a great place to be. I learned a lot. But I already knew what I wanted to do, and I was already being really involved. There were other musicians there, too, like Slash - we went to high school together."

Kravitz just wrapped up a brief series of US dates in support of "Raise Vibration", which recently debuted at No. 43 on the US Billboard 200. Watch the TV performance - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Lenny Kravitz News

