Lynyrd Skynyrd Add New Leg To Their Farewell Tour

The group will be joined on the trek by guest Randy Bachman, founder of both The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive and two-time inductee into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame.

Ticket presales for most concerts will begin Monday, October 29, with general public seats going on sale starting Friday, November 2 at 10 AM local time.

The planned three-year farewell series - which opened in West Palm Beach, FL in May - continues this week with shows in Kansas City, MO and Peoria, IL.

The band will soon announce additional international and US dates for the tour, which is named after the Florida group's 1977 album, "Street Survivors"; the trek marks the final shows by Lynyrd Skynyrd, who have sold more than 30 million albums sold over the course of their career and were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2006. See the dates - here.