News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Lynyrd Skynyrd Add New Leg To Their Farewell Tour (Week in Review)

.
Lynyrd Skynyrd

Lynyrd Skynyrd Add New Leg To Their Farewell Tour was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced dates for a spring 2019 farewell tour of Canada. The Southern Rock outfit will play a 2-week, 8-show run across the country starting March 2 in Ottawa, ON.

The group will be joined on the trek by guest Randy Bachman, founder of both The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive and two-time inductee into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame.

Ticket presales for most concerts will begin Monday, October 29, with general public seats going on sale starting Friday, November 2 at 10 AM local time.

The planned three-year farewell series - which opened in West Palm Beach, FL in May - continues this week with shows in Kansas City, MO and Peoria, IL.

The band will soon announce additional international and US dates for the tour, which is named after the Florida group's 1977 album, "Street Survivors"; the trek marks the final shows by Lynyrd Skynyrd, who have sold more than 30 million albums sold over the course of their career and were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2006. See the dates - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Lynyrd Skynyrd News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Lynyrd Skynyrd Add New Leg To Their Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Lose Court Battle To Block 1977 Plane Crash Biopic

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Free Bird' Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Sweet Home Alabama' Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd Finish First Leg Of Farewell Tour With Hometown Show

Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Ed King With Sweet Home Alabama Performances

Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68

Lynyrd Skynyrd Decades Rock Live Show Set For Release

Lynyrd Skynyrd Documentary Coming To TV

Marshall Tucker Band Added To Lynyrd Skynyrd Farewell Tour

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling- Metallica Stream Debut Rarity Performance- Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates- Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Slipknot Give Fans Treat With Surprise Video Release For New Song- Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Machine'- KISS Rock Classic Song On The Tonight Show- more

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offered Turned Down By Former Member- Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace- Between The Buried And Me Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling

Metallica Stream Debut Live Performance Video Of 1988 Rarity

Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates To North American Tour

Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song

Rock Royalty Talk Queen In New Book

Dream Theater's New Album Release Plans Revealed

Red Hot Chili Peppers Do Surprise Jam At School

KISS Play Destroyer Classic On Late Night TV

Anthrax To Be More Angry And Extreme With New Album Says Charlie

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins Launch U.S. Tour

The Wombats Announce Limited Edition Record Store Day Release

36 Crazyfists Frontman Brock Lindow Announces Son Of The North Line

He Is Legend Streaming New Song 'White Bat'

Sabaton Release The Lion From The North Lyric Video

Alice In Chains Release 'Rainier Fog' Video

Singled Out: Chip and The Chargeups' Green Day and Poison Mashup

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.