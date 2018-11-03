Manowar Sideline Karl Logan Following Child Porn Possession Arrest (Week in Review)

Manowar Sideline Karl Logan Following Child Porn Possession Arrest was a top story on Monday: Manowar have announced that they have sidelined guitarist Karl Logan from their forthcoming tour after news broke that he had been arrested on six alleged child porn possession related charges. The band tweeted the following: "Due to the fact that Karl and his attorneys are dealing with these issues, he will not perform with Manowar. The new album and upcoming tour will not be affected." The 53-year-old is out on bail after he was arrested in North Carolina this past summer. He was charged with six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, which the state defines as: "a person commits the offense of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor if, knowing the character or content of the material, he possesses material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity."

