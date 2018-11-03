News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rolling Stones Stream 1994 Rarity From Voodoo Lounge Uncut (Week in Review)

Rolling Stones Stream 1994 Rarity From Voodoo Lounge Uncut was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming audio of a 1994 performance of "I Go Wild", as the latest preview to the November 16 release of the live package, "Voodoo Lounge Uncut."

The fourth and final single from "Voodoo Lounge" was only featured on the band's 1994-95 tour in support of the project, which topped the charts in several countries while peaking at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of 2 million copies in the country.

Filmed at Miami's Joe Robbie Stadium on November 25, 1994 and broadcast as a pay-per-view event, the material was first issued as "Voodoo Lounge Live" on VHS video the following year before an edited version was delivered on DVD in 1998.

This restored, remixed and remastered film contains ten previously unreleased performances from the event, that features guest appearances by Sheryl Crow ("Live With Me"), Robert Cray ("Stop Breaking Down Blues") and Bo Diddley ("Who Do You Love?"), as well as the first performance of "Sweet Virginia" since 1973.

The package adds five songs that were captured at Giants Stadium in New Jersey early in the trek that were a part of a VHS video called "Live Voodoo Lounge" that was offered for sale during the tour. Listen to the song - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Rolling Stones News

