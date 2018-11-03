The band has recruited Howard Jones, Johannes Eckerström and Jared Dines to fill in for Matt for the upcoming dates of their current trek with Light The Torch and Avatar.

Heafy broke the news to fans with a video message (watch here), "I just had to fly back unexpectedly home to Orlando. As you all know, my wife and I are expecting twins and as you also know, with pregnancy, there are no definitive answers on when things are happening - especially when it's two.

"So I had to get back. I took an emergency flight to get back home and I'm basically on watch. I know that there's still an amazing tour happening. It's very weird for me to be on the best North American tour of my career and then to have to fly home. The plan was, obviously, to do the entire thing but thankfully Howard Jones, Jared Dines and Johannes are all working together with Paolo, Corey and Alex to make the set happen.

"I truly believe that you guys are going to get a once in a lifetime show and I'm so upset to be missing it." - here.