Architects Release 'Modern Misery' Video

The album marks the band's first new music since the dead of Tom Searle in 2016 from cancer. Drummer Dan Searle says, "In those first months after Tom's death, I didn't deal with it at all and I felt so unhappy and anxious. I'd ignored it and just tried to cope. But I knew that at some point, I had to learn from it.

"Ultimately, there were two choices: Feel sorry for yourself and believe the world to be a horrible place and let it defeat you. Or let it inspire us to live the life that Tom would have wanted us to live.

"I was very worried about people taking away a despondent message from the album. I felt a level of responsibility to provide a light at the end of the tunnel for people who are going through terrible experiences."