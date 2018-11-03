News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Architects

Architects Release 'Modern Misery' Video was a top story on Tuesday: Architects have released a music video for their new single "Modern Misery". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Holy Hell", which is set to hit stores on November 9th.

The album marks the band's first new music since the dead of Tom Searle in 2016 from cancer. Drummer Dan Searle says, "In those first months after Tom's death, I didn't deal with it at all and I felt so unhappy and anxious. I'd ignored it and just tried to cope. But I knew that at some point, I had to learn from it.
"Ultimately, there were two choices: Feel sorry for yourself and believe the world to be a horrible place and let it defeat you. Or let it inspire us to live the life that Tom would have wanted us to live.

"I was very worried about people taking away a despondent message from the album. I felt a level of responsibility to provide a light at the end of the tunnel for people who are going through terrible experiences." Watch the video - here.

More Architects News

