Architects Release 'Modern Misery' Video (Week in Review)
Architects Release 'Modern Misery' Video was a top story on Tuesday: Architects have released a music video for their new single "Modern Misery". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Holy Hell", which is set to hit stores on November 9th. The album marks the band's first new music since the dead of Tom Searle in 2016 from cancer. Drummer Dan Searle says, "In those first months after Tom's death, I didn't deal with it at all and I felt so unhappy and anxious. I'd ignored it and just tried to cope. But I knew that at some point, I had to learn from it. "I was very worried about people taking away a despondent message from the album. I felt a level of responsibility to provide a light at the end of the tunnel for people who are going through terrible experiences." Watch the video - here.
