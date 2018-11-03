Eric Clapton Announces Royal Albert Hall Shows

Tickets are now available for the London stops on the guitarist's 2019 "In Concert" tour, where he'll be joined by a lineup that includes Chris Stainton, Nathan East, Doyle Bramhall and Sonny Emory.

News of the 2019 concerts follows Clapton's recent two-night run at New York's Madison Square Garden and the release of his first full-length Christmas album, "Happy Xmas" Read more - here.