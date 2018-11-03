News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Greta Van Fleet Debuts On Top Of Album Chart (Week in Review)

.
Greta Van Fleet

Greta Van Fleet Debuts On Top Of Album Chart was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet's first full-length album, "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army", has debuted in the US Top 5. According to Billboard, the project enters the Billboard 200 at No. 3 with opening week sales of 87,000 units and claimed the No. 1 spot on the magazine's Album Chart.

The set was the top-selling album of the week: with 80,000 copies in traditional album units, "Anthem" actually outpaced the chart-topping soundtrack to "A Star Is Born", which sold 61,000 albums out of its 109,000 equivalent album units.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the US based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, which are comprised of traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).

Introduced with the lead single, "When The Curtain Falls", Greta Van Fleet's full length studio record follows the 2017 EP "From The Fires", which peaked at No. 36, while its predecessor, "Black Smoke Rising", topped out at No. 182. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

