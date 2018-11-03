Greta Van Fleet Debuts On Top Of Album Chart

The set was the top-selling album of the week: with 80,000 copies in traditional album units, "Anthem" actually outpaced the chart-topping soundtrack to "A Star Is Born", which sold 61,000 albums out of its 109,000 equivalent album units.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the US based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, which are comprised of traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).

Introduced with the lead single, "When The Curtain Falls", Greta Van Fleet's full length studio record follows the 2017 EP "From The Fires", which peaked at No. 36, while its predecessor, "Black Smoke Rising", topped out at No. 182. Read more - here.