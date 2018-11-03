News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




KISS Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour

KISS Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) KISS have announced the initial dates for their "End Of The Road" farewell world tour. The classic rockers will begin the planned three-year run with a three-month North American trek that will open in Vancouver, BC on January 31, followed by a two-month summer series in Europe that will start in late May.

"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years," says KISS. "This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in.. unapologetic and unstoppable."

After months of speculation, the band first confirmed the farewell tour last month during an appearance on the season 13 finale of NBC-TV's America's Got Talent.

"This is gonna be our last tour," said Paul Stanley on the program. "It will be the most explosive, biggest show we've ever done. People who love us, come see us. If you've never seen us, this is the time. This will be the show." See the dates - here.

