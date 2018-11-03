Lenny Kravitz Releases 'Low' Video

The pair had worked together on the tune, "(I Can't Make It) Another Day" - which was released after Jackson's death in 2009; Kravitz used some ad-libs from their studio time together and incorporated them into "Low."

"A lot of people say: 'Oh, you're doing that Michael Jackson impersonation,'" says Kravitz. "No, that's him." Fresh off a brief series of US dates, the singer recently performed "Low" on CBS-TV's The Late Late Show with James Corden. Watch the video - here.