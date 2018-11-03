Ozzy Osbourne Updates Fans Following Surgery

The rocker was hospitalized in Los Angeles to undergo treatment for multiple staph infections in his right hand and one that had spread to his middle finger; a staph infection occurs when otherwise normal germs on a person's skin find a way into a person's bloodstream, at which point they could turn deadly if not treated.

The situation saw the rocker postpone, cancel and ultimately reschedule stops in Mountain View, CA, Chula Vista, CA, Los Angeles, CA and Las Vegas, NV that have been moved to July 2019.

"I just want to take this opportunity to thank you all for your concern," says Ozzy in a new video message to fans. "My thumb is fully recovered now. I am looking forward to seeing you all this New Year's Eve at The Forum with Ozzfest. It's gonna be great. Be there."

The first-ever, special one-night edition of his annual festival will see the Black Sabbath legend joined by a lineup that includes Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Korn's Jonathan Davis, and Body Count featuring Ice-T. - here.