Queen Classic Gets Unusual Make Over

"I disappeared from the internet for a month to finally take on my number 1 requested song. Being away from social media was very good for me an I highly recommend this to anybody. Maybe everyone should start producing songs in multiple styles just so they too could take a vacation from social media. Also, I want to thank E Rock of course for hopping on to make the Dream Theater part possible, because I can't shred on guitar. But i can shred on the bass! Who knew!

Erock and I also have an album coming out in November, we started a band called Riptide and we will be releasing our next single within weeks." Check it out here and see the list of styles below:

1. Queen

2. Me

3. The Chordettes

4. Johnny Cash

5. David Bowie

6. Ozzy Osbourne

7. Frank Sinatra

8. Sam Cooke

9. Boyz II Men

10. Daft Punk

11. Janis Joplin

12. Scott Joplin (King Of Ragtime)

13. Skrillex

14. Hendrix (Michael Winslow Version)

15. Kenny G

16. Bobby McFerrin

17. Star Wars

18. N.W.A.

19. Kendrick Lamar

20. System Of A Down

21. Elvis Presley

22. BOLLYWOOD

23. Bad Religion

24. Bruno Mars

25. Death Grips

26. Chuck Berry

27. Michael Jackson

28. The Clash

29. Ray Charles

30. Aretha Franklin

31. Soggy Bottom Boys

32. Death

33. ABBA

34. Ghost

35. Muse

36. Vitas

37. Medieval Music

38. Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

39. Tool

40. Prince

41. Nirvana

42. Dream Theater - here.