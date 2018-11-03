News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Queensryche Announce New Album And Tour (Week in Review)

Queensryche

Queensryche Announce New Album And Tour was a top story on Tuesday: Queensryche have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album "The Verdict" on March 1st of next year and will be hitting the road for a U.S. tour the next day in support of the effort.

The new album was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Iced Earth, Hatebreed) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, WA, Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA and Watershed Studio in Seattle, WA.

Frontman Todd La Torre had this to say, "I'm extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish on this record. The relentless dedication and hard work of everyone involved has been very rewarding. I am excited and looking forward to it no longer just belonging to us, but belonging to the world. We hope you all enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it!"

Guitarist Michael Wilton added, "The Verdict is the most metal and the most progressive record we have made in a long time. I couldn't possibly be more excited for everyone to hear this."

The U.S. tour will feature support from Fates Warning with The Cringe will be joining the trek at select shows. See the dates - here.

