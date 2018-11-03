|
Queensryche Announce New Album And Tour (Week in Review)
Queensryche Announce New Album And Tour was a top story on Tuesday: Queensryche have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album "The Verdict" on March 1st of next year and will be hitting the road for a U.S. tour the next day in support of the effort. The new album was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Iced Earth, Hatebreed) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, WA, Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA and Watershed Studio in Seattle, WA.
