Repentance Streaming Their First Official Single (Week in Review)

. Repentance Streaming Their First Official Single was a top story on Tuesday: Repentance have followed up the release of a pair of demos via YouTube with their brand new and very first "official" single called "Enter The Gallows". "Enter the Gallows" was recorded at Electrowerks Recording with Chuck Macack (Born of Osiris, Oceano) engineering. The track was mixed and mastered by Chris Collier (Prong,Korn,RiotV). The band had this to say, "Since the release of 'Collide' and 'Born to Choose' this past spring, we have spent much of the year writing mode. We recently jumped into the studio and finished recording some of the new material, emerging excited and proud of the growth in our sound. We're happy to Enjoy ENTER THE GALLOWS!" Stream the song - here. More Repentance News Share this article

Related Stories



Repentance Streaming Their First Official Single