Steve Hackett Band Loses Longtime Member Gary O'Toole (Week in Review)

.
Steve Hackett

Steve Hackett Band Loses Longtime Member Gary O'Toole was a top story on Tuesday: Steve Hackett band drummer Gary O'Toole has announced that he has left the group after almost 20 years due to him and the group's namesake had reached a "parting of the ways".

O'Toole tells fans via social media, "It is with immense sadness I must announce my departure from The Steve Hackett band. It has been my privilege and pleasure for nearly 20 years to hold this chair. After a conversation with Steve it became clear we had come to a parting of the ways. It will I feel be for the good and benefit of all concerned.

"On this occasion I will stand and wave the guys off and hope they do well, I know they will. They have been my road family for so long I shall miss them but things need attending at home.

"Some of you are aware of the horrid year I have had personally. I shall devote more time to my school in developing the new environment and also my online school. While also finding a new studio and finally getting to grips with writing my own material.

"Thank you for all your support to the fans who have always treated me with respect. Love and Hope".

Steve Hackett tweeted "Wonderfully talented drummer Gary O'Toole will be missed by us all. I wish him every success in the future." - here.

More Steve Hackett News

