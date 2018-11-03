News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Volbeat To Share Triumphant Hometown Show In New Concert Film (Week in Review)

.
Volbeat

Volbeat To Share Triumphant Hometown Show In New Concert Film was a top story on Tuesday: Volbeat have announced that they will be releasing a new concert film called ""Let's Boogie! Live From Telia Parken" on December 14 on Blu-ray/2CD, DVD/2CD, 2CD, 3LP and digitally.

The released was filmed in the band's hometown of Copenhagen before an audience of 48,250 fans on August 26, 2017, which included special guest appearances Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Napalm Death's Barney Greenway, Danko Jones and more.

Frontman Michael Poulsen had this to say, "Headlining Telia Parken was a dream come true and we're humbled and honoured that so many members of the Volbeat family came from far and wide to celebrate with us.

"We're thrilled to be able to share what was a milestone night for us with everyone." - here.

More Volbeat News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Volbeat To Share Triumphant Hometown Show In New Concert Film

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Volbeat Release 'For Evigt' Live Video Ahead Of Tour Dates

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling- Metallica Stream Debut Rarity Performance- Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates- Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Slipknot Give Fans Treat With Surprise Video Release For New Song- Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Machine'- KISS Rock Classic Song On The Tonight Show- more

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offered Turned Down By Former Member- Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace- Between The Buried And Me Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling

Metallica Stream Debut Live Performance Video Of 1988 Rarity

Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates To North American Tour

Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song

Rock Royalty Talk Queen In New Book

Dream Theater's New Album Release Plans Revealed

Red Hot Chili Peppers Do Surprise Jam At School

KISS Play Destroyer Classic On Late Night TV

Anthrax To Be More Angry And Extreme With New Album Says Charlie

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins Launch U.S. Tour

The Wombats Announce Limited Edition Record Store Day Release

36 Crazyfists Frontman Brock Lindow Announces Son Of The North Line

He Is Legend Streaming New Song 'White Bat'

Sabaton Release The Lion From The North Lyric Video

Alice In Chains Release 'Rainier Fog' Video

Singled Out: Chip and The Chargeups' Green Day and Poison Mashup

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.