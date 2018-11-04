Alex Lifeson Jams Rush Classics At Benefit Concert

As part of the 11th annual Scott Medlock-Robby Krieger Golf Classic's All-Star Concert to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at the Saddlerock Ranch on October 28, Lifeson joined former Chicago bassist Jason Scheff to play Rush's classic tracks "Limelight", "The Spirit Of Radio" and "Freewill."

Lifeson also teamed up with Krieger on a pair of Doors tunes, including "Riders On The Storm" and "Roadhouse Blues." The annual benefit concert also featured performances by guitarist Orianthi, Elliott Easton of The Cars, Rami Jaffee of Foo Fighters and Cherie Currie of The Runaways, among others. Watch video of the performances - here.