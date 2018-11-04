Between The Buried And Me, TesseracT and Astronoid Tour

The tour is scheduled to kick off in Athens, Georgia on February 8th and works it's way across the country ending in Greenville, South Carolina on March 9th.

The tour comes in support of 'Automata II' the second part of the double concept album the band released earlier this year via Sumerian Records. The 2-part conceptual saw Between The Buried And Me venture into new territory, expanding their ever-evolving style whilst upholding a tradition of progression. Speaking on the process, Paul Waggoner says, "We never want to repeat ourselves. We're always trying to do something different, and this album fell right into that sort of pattern. We push ourselves into new places, while retaining our basic sound."