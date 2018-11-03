News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Release Live 'Moth Into Flame' Video (Week in Review)

.
Metallica

Metallica Release Live 'Moth Into Flame' Video was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Metallica performed their 2016 single, "Moth Into Flame", at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA on October 18, and the band are streaming professional footage from the show.

The tune was the second track issued from the band's tenth album, "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct", which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than a million copies in the country.

Metallica's current fall trek across North America will wrap up in Fresno, CA on December 9 before taking a six week break for the holidays; the series will resume for another three-month run in Tulsa, OK on January 18 before returning to Europe.

"We promised we would be back . . . it's the return of the European summer vacation!," says Metallica. "Following the attendance breaking indoor arena run that ended in May of this year, we are psyched that we will be returning to Europe in May of next year to do an outdoor run of our own shows, primarily in stadiums, but also the occasional park and even a castle thrown in for good measure!

"Kicking off May 1, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal, the tour will visit 25 cities across 20 countries including many cities we did not stop in on the most recent excursion: Milan, Zürich, Dublin, Berlin, Moscow, Warsaw, Bucharest, Go?teborg and Brussels (first time since 1988!) are all on the itinerary this summer. We also have three firsts (go figure!) with shows in Trondheim Norway, Hämeenlinna Finland, and Tartu, Estonia.

"Joining us for the festivities will be Ghost and Bokassa." Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

