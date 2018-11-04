|
Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace (Week in Review)
.
Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace was a top story on Wednesday: Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley continues to express interest in taking part in the band's farewell tour but believes that if his former bandmate Peter Criss were to be involved it would have to be on a limited basis. "But I can see if we worked out a situation where Peter came out at the end and did three or four songs - sang 'Beth', did 'Black Diamond' and a couple of others, I think that would be fun." - here.
