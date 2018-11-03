News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Steely Dan's Walter Becker Honored With New York City Street Naming Ceremony (Week in Review)

.
Steely Dan

Steely Dan's Walter Becker Honored With New York City Street Naming Ceremony was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Late Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker was honored with a street-naming ceremony in New York City on October 28th and live from the event has been shared online.

Live For Live Music reports the hour-long festivities - hosted by Jim Kerr of New York's Classic Rock Q104.3 - began with opening remarks by New York City Council Member Karen Koslowitz of the 29th District, who proposed the street renaming, and was followed by a keynote address by screenwriter and longtime Becker friend Howard A. Rodman.

Streamed live on Facebook by the radio station, the noon-time event in the Forest Hills section of Queens saw the official unveiling of "Walter Becker Way" at the corner of 112th Street and 72nd Drive in a tribute to the late rocker, who passed away last fall from esophageal cancer at the age of 67.

The New York City Council customarily uses street co-naming to honor New York-based activists, cultural heroes, and community leaders whose contributions continue to reverberate in the city and beyond. - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Steely Dan News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Steely Dan's Walter Becker Honored With New York City Street Naming Ceremony

Steely Dan Shares Details For Walter Becker Street Naming Ceremony

Steely Dan Announces 2019 Tour Of The UK And Ireland

Late Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker NYC Street Honor Announced

Steely Dan Announce Full Album Performance Residency Shows

New Move Made In Steely Dan Ownership Lawsuit

Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan Teaming For American Tour

Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker Dead At 67 2017 In Review

Donald Fagen Reflects On Final Visit With Walter Becker

Steely Dan Legal Fight Heats Up With Latest Move

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling- Metallica Stream Debut Rarity Performance- Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates- Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Slipknot Give Fans Treat With Surprise Video Release For New Song- Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Machine'- KISS Rock Classic Song On The Tonight Show- more

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offered Turned Down By Former Member- Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace- Between The Buried And Me Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling

Metallica Stream Debut Live Performance Video Of 1988 Rarity

Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates To North American Tour

Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song

Rock Royalty Talk Queen In New Book

Dream Theater's New Album Release Plans Revealed

Red Hot Chili Peppers Do Surprise Jam At School

KISS Play Destroyer Classic On Late Night TV

Anthrax To Be More Angry And Extreme With New Album Says Charlie

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins Launch U.S. Tour

The Wombats Announce Limited Edition Record Store Day Release

36 Crazyfists Frontman Brock Lindow Announces Son Of The North Line

He Is Legend Streaming New Song 'White Bat'

Sabaton Release The Lion From The North Lyric Video

Alice In Chains Release 'Rainier Fog' Video

Singled Out: Chip and The Chargeups' Green Day and Poison Mashup

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.