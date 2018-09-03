Metallica Release Teaser Video For Special Release

(hennemusic) Metallica are looking back once again at once of their classic records. The iconic band has released a stream of a video teaser of an upcoming deluxe remastered reissue of their 1988 album, "...And Justice For All."

"#Comingsoon" writes the band alongside a brief video clip issued across Metallica's social media sites that features a behind-the-scenes look at the manufacturing process for the package.

"...And Justice For All" marked the group's first studio album with bassist Jason Newsted, who joined the lineup following the 1986 death of Cliff Burton while on tour in support of "Master Of Puppets."

The project - which also delivered the band's first official music video for the single "One" - hit No. 6 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 8 million copies in the country.

As the next project in the group's reissue series, "...And Justice For All" follows the 2018 release of 1987's "The $5.98 E.P. Garage Days Re-Revisited" and last year's expanded 30th anniversary editions of "Master Of Puppets." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





