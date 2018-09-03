News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Muse Go To The Dark Side and Announce New Album

09-03-2018
Muse

Muse have released a video for their new track "The Dark Side". The song comes from their just announced forthcoming album, "Simulation Theory".

The new studio album is set to hit stores on November 9th and was coproduced by the band along with Rich Costey, Mike Elizondo, Shellback and Timbaland.

The new music video follows the group's previously established futuristic theme of the visuals for the songs "Something Human" and "Dig Down" and the band plans to release videos for each track on the upcoming album. Watch the new clip here.


