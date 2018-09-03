Muse Go To The Dark Side and Announce New Album

Muse have released a video for their new track "The Dark Side". The song comes from their just announced forthcoming album, "Simulation Theory".

The new studio album is set to hit stores on November 9th and was coproduced by the band along with Rich Costey, Mike Elizondo, Shellback and Timbaland.

The new music video follows the group's previously established futuristic theme of the visuals for the songs "Something Human" and "Dig Down" and the band plans to release videos for each track on the upcoming album. Watch the new clip here.





Related Stories

Muse Release New Video 'Something Human'

Muse Announce Special Movie Theater Event

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Pearl Jam Teaming With The Museum Of Pop Culture For Exhibit

Ghost Unplug For Grammy Museum Performance, Announce Special Show

Muse Announce Special One Night Only Movie Theater Event

Muse To Stream Special 'By Request' Show Live

Muse Release New Song and Video 'Thought Contagion'

Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Members Of Muse

More Muse News

Share this article



