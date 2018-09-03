News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Beyond The Black's Million Lightyears

09-03-2018
Beyond The Black

Beyond The Black just released their brand new album "Heart of the Hurricane" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song "Million Lightyears." Here is the story:

When this song was introduced first the band opinion was split, because it's walking a thin line between cool and cheesy. For me it never feels easy to find the right single to make our fans happy but at the same time maybe win over a new audience with it. It's not easy at all, but that's just what you want a single to do.
We finally gave it a go with "Million Lightyears" in full awareness that the song would be polarizing for the BTB audience. Since release day we got a lot of critical feedback as well as overwhelming positive response and a huge overall reach - with tons of views on YT in the first week. For us that is highly exciting and we check social media and YT 5 billion times a day! ;)

"Million Lightyears" is the first song in our history that has main male vocals from within the band (apart from screaming parts of course ;)). The funny part of it is, that it was more like an accident. Actually, we planned to make a feature with another artist but when Chris recorded the guide vocals we were stoked about how good and special it came out! So, we decided to leave it as it is and to let this album be a Beyond the Black band-piece without any feature artists.

So the song fits in well in the overall character of the album, which is coming out of the band's soul and actually is as authentic as no album before from my point of view. We know that we will have to fight with prejudices that came up in the band history and during the big line-up change we had in 2016. But "Heart Of The Hurricane" is working as a therapy for us, which shows new ways and is giving the chance to do things better than before. BTB is a new band now and you're watching us start walking our own way - with our heads up high and with heeps of energy to be unleashed in the future.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Beyond The Black's Million Lightyears

More Beyond The Black News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
New AC/DC Album To Reportedly Feature Malcolm Young Recordings- U2 End Show Early For Medical Reasons- Metallica Release Teaser Video For Special Release- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock- Metallica Tell You What Time It Is- Bad Company U.S. Dates- more

Metal Parents Arrested- OneRepublic Release Connection Video- Alkaline Trio Stream New Song- Joe Bonamassa Adds Date- Pink Floyd Release Video For Their Debut Single- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
New AC/DC Album To Reportedly Feature Malcolm Young Recordings

U2 End Show Early For Medical Reasons

Metallica Release Teaser Video For Special Release

We Came As Romans Singer Kyle Pavone's Cause Of Death Revealed

Muse Go To The Dark Side and Announce New Album

Doors Legend Robby Krieger Jams With Alice In Chains

Yes Featuring ARW Release Live Video For Classic Hit

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Covers Muddy Waters Classic

Cheap Trick Nearly Finished Tracking New Album

Singled Out: Beyond The Black's Million Lightyears

Mastodon Cancel North American Tour Due To 'Critical Situation'

Steven Tyler and Nuno Bettencourt Rock Rolling Stones Classic

Led Zeppelin Release Promo Video For Song Remains The Same Box Set

Judas Priest Play Classic Song For First Time In 38 Years

Metallica To Quench Fans Thirst With Blackened American Whiskey

Unearth, Tap Fit For An Autopsy, The Agony Scene For Fall Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.