Nirvana Members Reunite At Foo Fighters Show

(hennemusic) Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic reunited with former bandmates Dave Grohl and Pat Smear during the Foo Fighters' September 1 show at Seattle's Safeco Field.

Rolling Stone reports the lineup delivered a cover of The Vasolines' track, "Molly's Lips", which Nirvana issued on both their 1992 EP "Hormoaning", and the 1992 compilation, "Insecticide."

"This is an old song, we haven't done this song together in a long time," Grohl told that crowd after welcoming Novoselic onstage. The performance marked only the second time Foo Fighters and Novoselic - whose new band Giants In The Trees opened for the band at Safeco - have played the cover live together, following a one-off rendition in September 2015 at a concert in Scotland, home of The Vaselines

Nirvana performed "Molly's Lips" live nearly 50 times during their career. Read more and watch video of the jam here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





