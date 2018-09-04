|
Nirvana Members Reunite At Foo Fighters Show
09-04-2018
(hennemusic) Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic reunited with former bandmates Dave Grohl and Pat Smear during the Foo Fighters' September 1 show at Seattle's Safeco Field.
Rolling Stone reports the lineup delivered a cover of The Vasolines' track, "Molly's Lips", which Nirvana issued on both their 1992 EP "Hormoaning", and the 1992 compilation, "Insecticide."
"This is an old song, we haven't done this song together in a long time," Grohl told that crowd after welcoming Novoselic onstage. The performance marked only the second time Foo Fighters and Novoselic - whose new band Giants In The Trees opened for the band at Safeco - have played the cover live together, following a one-off rendition in September 2015 at a concert in Scotland, home of The Vaselines
Nirvana performed "Molly's Lips" live nearly 50 times during their career. Read more and watch video of the jam here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Related Stories
Nirvana Members Reunite At Foo Fighters Show
Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show
New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti
Nirvana Classic Fuels 'Westworld' Season 2 Trailer
Frances Bean Cobain Remembers Her Father Nirvana's Kurt Cobain
Nirvana Classic Given Unusual Makeover For Super Bowl Commercial
Dave Grohl Shares Nirvana Stories In New Seattle Tourism Video
Early Nirvana Demos Streaming Online
Surviving Nirvana Members Reunite During Foo Fighters Concert 2017 In Review
John Mayer and Dave Chappelle Cover Nirvana Classic 2017 In Review