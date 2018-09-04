News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Nirvana Members Reunite At Foo Fighters Show

09-04-2018
Nirvana

(hennemusic) Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic reunited with former bandmates Dave Grohl and Pat Smear during the Foo Fighters' September 1 show at Seattle's Safeco Field.

Rolling Stone reports the lineup delivered a cover of The Vasolines' track, "Molly's Lips", which Nirvana issued on both their 1992 EP "Hormoaning", and the 1992 compilation, "Insecticide."

"This is an old song, we haven't done this song together in a long time," Grohl told that crowd after welcoming Novoselic onstage. The performance marked only the second time Foo Fighters and Novoselic - whose new band Giants In The Trees opened for the band at Safeco - have played the cover live together, following a one-off rendition in September 2015 at a concert in Scotland, home of The Vaselines

Nirvana performed "Molly's Lips" live nearly 50 times during their career. Read more and watch video of the jam here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Nirvana Members Reunite At Foo Fighters Show

Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show

New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti

Nirvana Classic Fuels 'Westworld' Season 2 Trailer

Frances Bean Cobain Remembers Her Father Nirvana's Kurt Cobain

Nirvana Classic Given Unusual Makeover For Super Bowl Commercial

Dave Grohl Shares Nirvana Stories In New Seattle Tourism Video

Early Nirvana Demos Streaming Online

Surviving Nirvana Members Reunite During Foo Fighters Concert 2017 In Review

John Mayer and Dave Chappelle Cover Nirvana Classic 2017 In Review

More Nirvana News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed- Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons Rock KISS classics Down Under- Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Announce Tour- more

New AC/DC Album To Reportedly Feature Malcolm Young Recordings- U2 End Show Early For Medical Reasons- Metallica Release Teaser Video For Special Release- more

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock- Metallica Tell You What Time It Is- Bad Company U.S. Dates- more

Metal Parents Arrested- OneRepublic Release Connection Video- Alkaline Trio Stream New Song- Joe Bonamassa Adds Date- Pink Floyd Release Video For Their Debut Single- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed

Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons Rock KISS classics Down Under

Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Announce Tour

Nirvana Members Reunite At Foo Fighters Show

Queen and Adam Lambert Launch Crown Jewels Residency In Vegas

Twisted Sister Expand You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll For Reissue

Soulfly Release 360 'Ritual' Video

HIM's Ville Valo Returns With New Band

Arcane Roots Announce 'End Of This Chapter' For The Band

Singled Out: Geneve's Orbit

New AC/DC Album To Reportedly Feature Malcolm Young Recordings

U2 End Show Early For Medical Reasons

Metallica Release Teaser Video For Special Release

We Came As Romans Singer Kyle Pavone's Cause Of Death Revealed

Muse Go To The Dark Side and Announce New Album

Doors Legend Robby Krieger Jams With Alice In Chains

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.