News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Geneve's Orbit

09-04-2018
Geneve

Singer-songwriter-producer Geneve just released a brand new single called "Orbit" and to celebrate we asked her to share the story behind the song. Here is the story:

Orbit is outwardly a song about love, but one that transcends time and space. It narrates a story about two souls that in the beginning of 'time' divided, and have been searching for each other ever since. They have reconnected through various incarnations, but due to extenuating circumstances they are always pulled apart again. This song explores the possibility of them finally coming together for good in their final incarnation.

I wrote and produced this song to have a more simplistic musical sound, as I wanted the focus to be more on the lyrics. I also feel the music imitates the storyline. The initial buildup mimics the search and longing, and the more calm chorus represents when the souls reunite and everything feels weightless and serene.

My inspiration for this song came from a longing I feel most people experience, a longing for someone or something to fill a void within them. It lets us imagine what would happen if we ever found that 'other half' and how we would feel. Since I wrote it however, I've come to realize that the main longing we have (and that I felt while writing it) is really for us to feel whole within ourselves. We don't necessarily need another person, we can be our own savior. So, while this seems a love song towards another person, it also tells of the love we can discover for ourselves. That is one of the beautiful things about lyrics, they can be interpreted and mean something differently to each listener.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Geneve's Orbit

More Geneve News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed- Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons Rock KISS classics Down Under- Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Announce Tour- more

New AC/DC Album To Reportedly Feature Malcolm Young Recordings- U2 End Show Early For Medical Reasons- Metallica Release Teaser Video For Special Release- more

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock- Metallica Tell You What Time It Is- Bad Company U.S. Dates- more

Metal Parents Arrested- OneRepublic Release Connection Video- Alkaline Trio Stream New Song- Joe Bonamassa Adds Date- Pink Floyd Release Video For Their Debut Single- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed

Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons Rock KISS classics Down Under

Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Announce Tour

Nirvana Members Reunite At Foo Fighters Show

Queen and Adam Lambert Launch Crown Jewels Residency In Vegas

Twisted Sister Expand You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll For Reissue

Soulfly Release 360 'Ritual' Video

HIM's Ville Valo Returns With New Band

Arcane Roots Announce 'End Of This Chapter' For The Band

Singled Out: Geneve's Orbit

New AC/DC Album To Reportedly Feature Malcolm Young Recordings

U2 End Show Early For Medical Reasons

Metallica Release Teaser Video For Special Release

We Came As Romans Singer Kyle Pavone's Cause Of Death Revealed

Muse Go To The Dark Side and Announce New Album

Doors Legend Robby Krieger Jams With Alice In Chains

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.