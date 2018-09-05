Foo Fighters Forced To Postpone Tour Dates

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters have announced that they have been forced to reschedule a pair of Canadian dates this week after singer Dave Grohl lost his voice.

After opening the latest leg of the Concrete And Gold tour in Seattle, WA on September 1 - where Grohl and guitarist Pat Smear reunited on stage with Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic - the rocker suffered a loss of voice and is now on vocal rest

"That's the last time I ever make out with Bono," says Grohl, referring to the U2 singer who lost his voice during a September 1 gig in Berlin, Germany that saw the group cancel the show after just five songs.

As a result, the Foos upcoming September 4 appearance at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB and September 6 concert at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, AB have been reschedule to next month, as follows: the new Edmonton date is now October 22 and the new Calgary date is October 23.

Previously purchased tickets will be honured for these new dates; if a refund is required, refunds are available at point of purchase until September 25. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Nirvana Members Reunite At Foo Fighters Show

Foo Fighters Play Rarities At Cal Jam 18 Pop-Up Store

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Announce New Film Called Play

Foo Fighters Jam Classic Song With Cheap Trick Icon

Foo Fighters And Music Helped Dave Grohl Following Kurt's Death

Foo Fighters Rock Classic Song With Joe Walsh

Foo Fighters Star Selling Some Of His Prized Guitars Online

Foo Fighters Jam With Red Hot Chili Peppers Star

Dave Grohl Struggled For Years Being A Singer

More Foo Fighters News

Share this article



