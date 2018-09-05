News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Lynyrd Skynyrd Finish First Leg Of Farewell Tour With Hometown Show

09-05-2018
Lynyrd Skynyrd

(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd wrapped the first leg of their two-year Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour with a hometown performance at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL on September 2.

The day-long event saw fans of the southern rockers endure weather issues while enjoying a lineup that included sets by Jason Aldean, Kid Rock, The Charlie Daniels Band, Blackberry Smoke and the Marshall Tucker Band.

"Sweet Home Jacksonville," posted Lynyrd Skynyrd on social media, "You braved two lightning storms, rain delays and still rocked it past midnight!! Thank you, Skynyrdnation!!!"

The group dedicated "Sweet Home Alabama" to their former guitarist Ed King, as they have done each show since his passing on August 22.

The Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour is named after the Florida group's 1977 album, "Street Survivors." Just days after the its release, Lynyrd Skynyrd's chartered airplane crashed near Gillsburg, MS en route to a show in Baton Rouge, LA, killing the pilot, co-pilot, the group's assistant road-manager and three band members - frontman Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines and backup singer Cassie Gaines. Watch video from the event and a local news report here.

