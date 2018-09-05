News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica Kick Off Fall North American Tour

09-05-2018
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica opened the fall North American leg of their World Wired tour in Madison, WI on September 2nd and several videos from the kick off show have been shared online.

The show at the city's Kohl Center saw the band deliver an 18-song set of tracks from throughout their career alongside tunes from their latest album, "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct."

The show included a mini-cover of "Stupid Girl", a 1996 hit for Madison's own Scottish-American rock band Garbage by bassist Robert Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hammett.

With the fall series of dates continuing through next spring, Metallica have announced that every 2018/2019 North American tour ticket includes a free mp3 download of the show you attend; check livemetallica.com for full details; as usual, all shows will be recorded and available in a variety of downloadable formats, as well as on CD, within a few days of the event.

Just prior to the fall tour launch, Metallica streamed a video teaser of an upcoming 30th anniversary remastered reissue of their 1988 album, "...And Justice For All." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Metallica Kick Off Fall North American Tour

Metallica Release Teaser Video For Special Release

Metallica To Quench Fans Thirst With Blackened American Whiskey

Metallica Tell You What Time It Is

Metallica Was Right About Napster Says Mastodon Star

Guns N' Roses Break Metallica Record

Metallica Release Video From Stuttgart Show

Metallica Release 360 Degree Video For Classic Song

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move

Metallica Star Is Afraid To Share The Stage With Megadeth Says Frontman

More Metallica News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation- Foo Fighters Forced To Postpone Tour Dates- Metallica Kick Off Fall North American Tour- Rolling Stones- more

Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed- Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons Rock KISS classics Down Under- Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Announce Tour- more

New AC/DC Album To Reportedly Feature Malcolm Young Recordings- U2 End Show Early For Medical Reasons- Metallica Release Teaser Video For Special Release- more

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock- Metallica Tell You What Time It Is- Bad Company U.S. Dates- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation

Foo Fighters Forced To Postpone Tour Dates

Metallica Kick Off Fall North American Tour

Rolling Stones Reissuing 'Sympathy For The Devil' Documentary

Lynyrd Skynyrd Finish First Leg Of Farewell Tour With Hometown Show

Alice In Chains Have Best Chart Debut With New Album

Queensryche Reveal Lineup Change For Scorpions Tour

The Ramones Stream 1979 Live Version Of 'Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment'

Steely Dan Announces 2019 Tour Of The UK And Ireland

Singled Out: Sima's Head Over Heels

Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed

Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons Rock KISS classics Down Under

Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Announce Tour

Nirvana Members Reunite At Foo Fighters Show

Queen and Adam Lambert Launch Crown Jewels Residency In Vegas

Twisted Sister Expand You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll For Reissue

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.