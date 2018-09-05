News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Queensryche Reveal Lineup Change For Scorpions Tour

09-05-2018
Queensryche

(hennemusic) Queensryche have announced a lineup change for their current US dates with the Scorpions. "We want to let everyone know that Parker Lundgren has some personal things to take care of, and thus will not be with us on the Scorps run, but will be returning to us all at the end of September," aid the band in a statement. "Additionally, we'd like to thank Mike Stone for filling in while Parker is away."

A member of the group from 2003-2009, Stone appeared on three albums: 2003's "Tribe", 2006's "Operation: Mindcrime II" and 2007's "Take Cover."

Lundgren - who replaced Stone in the lineup in 2009 - was previously a member of Seattle punk outfit Sledgeback and of original Queensryche singer Geoff Tate's solo group, and was briefly married to the rocker's stepdaughter Miranda.

Queensryche have been working on a follow-up to 2015's "Condition Human", which is expected to surface early next year. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


